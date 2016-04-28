Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 28 Sasa Polyester
* Decides to start works for 2nd phase fiber production project
* Sees the project to cost about $110 million
* New project to add 200,000 tonnes/year capacity to the fiber production Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.