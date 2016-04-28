BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 GAZ-Tek
* FY 2015 income from main activity 44.4 million roubles ($685,682.52) versus 726.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss for period 4.58 billion roubles versus loss of 5.64 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VE1ZJ8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7530 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.