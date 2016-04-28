April 28 Connecticut Water Service Inc

* Says has maintained a revolving line of credit, currently in the amount of $20 million with RBS Citizens Bank

* Says on Apr 25, 2016, co and RBS Citizens agreed to increase amount of line of credit from $20 million to $45 million

* Says to extend the maturity date of the line of credit until april 25, 2021 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1YVDiWt )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)