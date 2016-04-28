UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Connecticut Water Service Inc
* Says has maintained a revolving line of credit, currently in the amount of $20 million with RBS Citizens Bank
* Says on Apr 25, 2016, co and RBS Citizens agreed to increase amount of line of credit from $20 million to $45 million
* Says to extend the maturity date of the line of credit until april 25, 2021 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1YVDiWt )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma