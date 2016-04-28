Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 28 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi As :
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($72.17 million) versus 232.2 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 4.19 billion lira versus 3.56 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8140 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.