Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 28 Indykpol SA :
* Management recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.8 zlotys per share or total value of 2.5 million zlotys ($643,865) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8828 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.