German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.
April 28 Stroeer Se & Co Kgaa
* Short seller Muddy Waters says unimpressed with Ströer response to its initial report Source text: here Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 200 won/share for FY 2016