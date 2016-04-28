BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Kudelski SA :
* Kudelski Group and fine Swiss Metals AG announced that FSM has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, patent license agreement covering Kudelski's smart card manufacturing portfolio
* FSM agreed to acquire a number of patents from Kudelski related to card manufacturing of embedded gold ingot cards including patents in Australia, United Kingdom, China and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.89 percent stake of shares for up to 100 million yen during the period from May 18 to Dec. 22