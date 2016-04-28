BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* Q1 net interest income 839,000 euros ($950,251) versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.5 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* CET1 fully loaded capital ratio of about 16 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.