BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Q1 net loss 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus loss 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 47.9 million euros versus 50.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 213,154 euros versus 983,558 euros year ago
* Q1 ad revenue 23.9 million euros versus 24.3 million euros year ago
* Says net debt 194.9 million euros at end of March versus 198.6 million euros at end of March 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1SN0zs9
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.89 percent stake of shares for up to 100 million yen during the period from May 18 to Dec. 22