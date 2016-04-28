BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Bayer anti-cancer compound
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
April 28 Boiron SA :
* Q1 revenue is 154.1 million euros ($174.58 million) versus 152.1 million euros a year ago
* "For the current year, we remain cautious on the development of sales and result" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
* Says it completed establishment of a medical devices JV in Fujian with an individual