UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Essar Steel Algoma Inc :
* On Monday, April 25, 2016 , Essar Steel algoma settled its contract dispute with cliffs natural resources
* Pursuant to settlement, parties have agreed to re-instate contract
* Cliffs will resume supply of iron ore pellets to essar steel algoma for a portion of company's remaining 2016 requirements
* Essar Steel Algoma Inc says settlement, which resolves all claims between parties, is subject to documentation and requisite court approval
* Cliffs will return to contract's existing terms in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma