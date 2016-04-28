April 28 Essar Steel Algoma Inc :

* On Monday, April 25, 2016 , Essar Steel algoma settled its contract dispute with cliffs natural resources

* Pursuant to settlement, parties have agreed to re-instate contract

* Cliffs will resume supply of iron ore pellets to essar steel algoma for a portion of company's remaining 2016 requirements

* Essar Steel Algoma Inc says settlement, which resolves all claims between parties, is subject to documentation and requisite court approval

* Cliffs will return to contract's existing terms in 2017 and beyond