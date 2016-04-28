UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 United Steelworkers:
* Reached tentative agreement on new contract with Arcelormittal USA on behalf of nearly 14,000 workers at 15 of co's u.s. Locations
* Subject to a vote by membership, proposed agreement would expire on Sept. 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma