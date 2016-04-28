BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 AIICO Insurance Plc
* Qtrly profit before taxation 1.26 billion naira versus 473.3 million naira a year ago
* Qtrly net premium income 4.21 billion naira versus 3.51 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1VUN0e9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.