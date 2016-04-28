Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 28 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* Q1 net profit 176,000 euros ($199,302) versus 139,000 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 778,000 euros versus 729,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 2.7 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.