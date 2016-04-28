BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
April 28 Equity Assurance Plc
* Qtrly group loss before tax 89.3 million naira versus profit of 161.9 million naira
* Qtrly group net premium income 893.8 million naira versus 875.6 million naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1VUNQYk) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.