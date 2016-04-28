BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Yapi Kredi Koray REIT :
* Q1 net loss of 4.8 million lira ($1.71 million) versus profit of 2.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 10.5 million lira versus 9.7 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.8121 liras)
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.