BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Anadolu Hayat
* Q1 consolidated net profit of 39.9 million lira ($14.18 million)versus 33.0 million lira year ago
* Q1 consolidated non-life technical income of 80,854 lira versus 132,348 lira year ago
* Q1 consolidated life technical income of 125.9 million lira versus 164.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8140 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.