Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 28 Competition & Markets Authority
* Served initial enforcement order on completed acquisition by vtech holdings limited of leapfrog enterprises inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.