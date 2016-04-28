BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28
* Octo Technology SA to pay ordinary cash dividend of 0.42 euros per share
* Ex date is May 13, Payment date is May 17 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.89 percent stake of shares for up to 100 million yen during the period from May 18 to Dec. 22