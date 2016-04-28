BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Diamond Bank Plc
* Q1 group profit before income tax 6.69 billion naira versus 8.37 billion naira a year ago
* Q1 group net interest income 25.26 billion naira versus 28.85 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1VUNxwN) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.