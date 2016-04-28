BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Bayer anti-cancer compound
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
April 28 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* FY net profit 265,629 euros ($300,851) versus 628,455 euros year ago
* FY revenue 2.0 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.4 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1SC9PNw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
* Says it completed establishment of a medical devices JV in Fujian with an individual