April 28 BP Plc

* Has made a final determination of vesting of shares awarded under executive directors' incentive plan for performance period 2013-2015

* Preliminary assessment of relative reserve replacement ratio performance measure which led to expected vesting of 77.6 pct of shares awarded

* Full information required to make final determination only now become available; company has determined that 74.3 pct of this award will vest