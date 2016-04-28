UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 BP Plc
* Has made a final determination of vesting of shares awarded under executive directors' incentive plan for performance period 2013-2015
* Preliminary assessment of relative reserve replacement ratio performance measure which led to expected vesting of 77.6 pct of shares awarded
* Full information required to make final determination only now become available; company has determined that 74.3 pct of this award will vest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma