BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Compagnie Immobiliere De Belgique SA :
* Sold 100 pct of shares in Westside Source text: bit.ly/239YBoj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.