BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Panamax AG :
* Half of the capital exhausted, planned measures to strengthen equity
* FY preliminary figures show net loss of 482 thousand euros ($545.8 thousand)
* Management and supervisory boards plan to implement measures to improve the capital position of the company
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.