April 28 Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold reports search of Kumtor Gold Company's Bishkek office

* Kyrgyz Republic government has recently indicated to Centerra its dissatisfaction with current arrangements governing co, Kumtor project

* No negotiations with Kyrgyz Republic government have to date taken place

* Search by Kyrgyz prosecutor was to collect documents relevant to criminal case relating to alleged financial violations by Kumtor

* Says alleged financial violations by co's KGC unit are in connection with past inter corporate transactions between KGC and Centerra

* Says mine operations remain unaffected by Kyrgyz gpo's action

* Inability to successfully resolve all matters would have material adverse impact on company's future cash flows, earnings,financial condition