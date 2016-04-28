BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc :
* Silver bear announces entering into non-binding term sheet for mangazeisky silver project debt funding package
* Co's russian unit will be ultimate borrower under debt funding package which will consist of a us$42.85 million secured loan
* A portion of secured loan facility will be used to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes
* Debt funding package will also have working capital facility of us$3.5 million and a contingency facility of us$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.