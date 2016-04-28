UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA :
* Q1 net loss 0.7 million euros ($793,030) versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating income 0.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 negative EBITDA 0.1 million euros versus negative EBITDA 0.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 3.89 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump