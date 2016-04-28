BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Moody's:
* Moody's reviews AbbVie's BAA1 for downgrade
* Action follows the announcement that AbbVie will acquire privately-held Stemcentrx for approximately $5.8 billion in cash and stock
* Anticipates that conclusion of review will result in downgrade of AbbVie's senior unsecured rating to BAA2 from baa1, stable rating outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.