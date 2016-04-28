BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Align Technology Inc
* Q1 revenues were up 20.5% year-over-year to $238.7 million
* Align Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.50
* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 net revenues in range of $253.3 million to $258.3 million
* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 diluted EPS in range of $0.46 to $0.49. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.