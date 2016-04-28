BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Groupon Inc
* Groupon inc says CFO Randolfi will receive annual base salary of $425,000, and be eligible for annual performance bonus with target amount of $425,000 Source text: 1.usa.gov/247kzho Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.