Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Demand Media Inc
* CEO Sean Moriarty 2015 total compensation was $645,527 versus $6.5 million in 2014 - sec filing
* CEO Sean Moriarty 2014 total compensation included $6.1 million in option awards - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1STOsN0) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.