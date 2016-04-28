Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Amazon.com Inc:
* Selection growth and Prime are two very key drivers of growth - Conf call
* Like the results particularly around Prime free trial conversion, renewal rates for subscribers who use Prime - Conf call
* Solidifying and increasing investment in India on all fronts - Conf call
* Will significantly increase investment in Prime benefits like video content - Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.