April 29 Moody's on Mexico:

* Mexico's A3 rating underpinned by structural reforms, fiscal challenges undermine outlook

* Expects recent structural reforms improve Mexico's medium-term potential economic GDP growth to 3 pct - 3.5 pct range versus a pre-reform 2 pct - 3 pct level

* Forecasts overall federal government revenues will decrease to 18.5 pct of GDP in 2016 from 19.3 pct in 2015

* Challenges facing sovereign include reduced fiscal revenues as growth remains subdued and historically low oil prices