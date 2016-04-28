Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 29 Moody's on Mexico:
* Mexico's A3 rating underpinned by structural reforms, fiscal challenges undermine outlook
* Expects recent structural reforms improve Mexico's medium-term potential economic GDP growth to 3 pct - 3.5 pct range versus a pre-reform 2 pct - 3 pct level
* Forecasts overall federal government revenues will decrease to 18.5 pct of GDP in 2016 from 19.3 pct in 2015
* Challenges facing sovereign include reduced fiscal revenues as growth remains subdued and historically low oil prices Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.