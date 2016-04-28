BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Turenne Investissement Sca :
* Proposes dividend distribution of eur 0.24 per share
* NAV per share as of March 31 of 8.28 euro
* FY net income 0.5 million euro ($566,650) Source text: bit.ly/1NDhBd5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.