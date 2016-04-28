April 28 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Says it acquires Zera Intein Protein Solutions SL from Inveready Biotech II SCR SA for 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million)

* Says acquisition to be made by means of compensation of credits by a non-monetary capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/1WUR2C8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)