BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Bayer anti-cancer compound
Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib
April 28 Intrasense SA :
* Reports FY net loss of 2.8 million euros ($3.2 million) versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago
* Reports FY net loss of 2.8 million euros ($3.2 million) versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss of 2.2 million euros versus loss 5.2 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.8823 euros)
* Says it completed establishment of a medical devices JV in Fujian with an individual