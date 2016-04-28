April 28 Genticel SA :

* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments at March 31, 2016 total 18.8 million euros ($21.3 million), in line with company expectations

* Company's funding, focused on the clinical development of GTL001 AND GTL002, is thus secured until 2018

* Genticel has as of yet no sales turnover to report