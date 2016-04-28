BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Bayer anti-cancer compound
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
April 28 Genticel SA :
* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments at March 31, 2016 total 18.8 million euros ($21.3 million), in line with company expectations
* Company's funding, focused on the clinical development of GTL001 AND GTL002, is thus secured until 2018
* Genticel has as of yet no sales turnover to report Source text: bit.ly/1qYpY8K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
* Says it completed establishment of a medical devices JV in Fujian with an individual