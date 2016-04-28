UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 CS Communication & Systemes SA :
* Sells its 51 pct stake in USB GmbH Source text: bit.ly/1pKBnYF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says it signed 3.89 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump