BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Bayer anti-cancer compound
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
April 28 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* FY net loss of 6.6 million euro versus loss 4.9 million euro ($5.6 million) a year ago
* FY current operating loss 7.2 million euro versus loss of 5.6 million euro a year ago
* Q1 revenue of 660,000 euro versus 703,000 euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TyJIt8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage:
* Says it completed establishment of a medical devices JV in Fujian with an individual