BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Acanthe Developpement SE :
* FY net income group share is 44.0 million euros ($49.9 million)
* Proposes additional dividend of 0.12 euros per share
* NAV per share at Dec. 31 is 1.30 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.