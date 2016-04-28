BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal
* Company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract
* Presented union leaders from CWA and IBEW with an updated comprehensive proposal for about 36,000 wireline employees
* Is also offering continued access to high quality healthcare at an affordable cost and generous retirement benefits
* Offer also includes company's final proposals regarding call routing, contracting, and temporary work assignment
* Company also reports strike has had "minimal impact" to its operations
* Says as per offer, 401K company match will continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.