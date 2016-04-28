Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Wynnefiel Capital:
* Wynnefield calls on omega to immediately set date for annual meeting
* Wynnefield Capital says misallocation by co of approximately $168 million into human nutrition business
* Responsiveness on part of omega"
* Wynnefiel Capital Says "Believe Board Is Delaying Annual Meeting In Order To Give It More Time Before Announcing Results Of Its So-Called "strategic review""
* Wynnefield Capital says call on company to immediately fix a record date and announce date of annual meeting Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.