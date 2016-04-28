Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc :
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share, which will be paid on June 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.