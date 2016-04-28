Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Hms Holdings Corp :
* Hms holdings corp. Announces settlement of trade secret litigation
* Says has entered into settlement agreements with public consulting group, inc. And various individuals
* Says in addition, settlements will result in dismissal of all pending cases or appeals between parties
* Pcg has also agreed to withdraw any pending tpl bids, bid protests and/or contract negotiations, including with state of new jersey
* Pcg agreed for 7 yrs until april 2023 not to develop, plan, market, provide, offer, sell any TPL services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.