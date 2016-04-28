April 28 American Railcar Industries Inc :

* American Railcar Industries Inc says shipments in 2016 will likely be lower than record levels set in 2015

* Total consolidated revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $176.2 million, a decrease of 33 percent

* American Railcar Industries Inc says backlog as of march 31, 2016 was 5,958 railcars with an estimated value of $569.1 million

* American Railcar Industries Inc says backlog as of march 31, 2016 was 5,958 railcars with an estimated value of $569.1 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.16

* Current liquidity of $408.1 million, including $200.0 million available under revolving credit facility

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $196.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: