EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up as dollar pressured by concerns over Trump

(Adds text, updates prices) May 17 Most emerging Asian currencies inched up on Wednesday as the dollar came under further pressure after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor. Trump asked Comey to end the FBI investigation into ties between former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia, according to a source who has seen a memo written by Comey. Tru