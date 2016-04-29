BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
April 29 Thermoceramix Corp
* Thermoceramix announces bankruptcy filing
* Board authorized voluntary assignment as co not able to meet obligations owing to creditors or fund operations of co or its subsidiaries
* Says directors of company have resigned and that employment of officers of company has been terminated
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information