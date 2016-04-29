April 29 Galapagos Nv

* Galapagos and abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration

* Patient trials expected to start in 2017

* Milestones increased from $350 to $600 million

* Companies have expanded their agreement in cystic fibrosis (cf) to reflect successful expansion of their cf portfolio

* Retains commercial rights to china and south korea, and has an option to co-promote in belgium, netherlands, and luxembourg

* Galapagos and abbvie aim to develop a triple cftr combination therapy to address 90% of patients with cf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)