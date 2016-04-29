BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Leena Niemistö will leave operative management and focuses on board positions
* Niemistö is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc and Finnish National Opera
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: