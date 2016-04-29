BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Blirt SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.4 million zlotys ($362,200) versus 0.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 0.9 million zlotys versus loss of 0.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: