April 29 Blirt SA :

* Q1 revenue 1.4 million zlotys ($362,200) versus 0.7 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net loss of 0.9 million zlotys versus loss of 0.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)